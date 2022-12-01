A History Of The Future At Queens University Charlotte December 5

Since today is tomorrow’s yesterday, we are already part of the history that will shape the future. So, what will, might, should tomorrow be like? What do we do, could we do, should we do today to shape tomorrow? What trends are at work today that will produce tomorrow – should we accelerate them? Transform them? We’re already making the future – but what sort of future do we want?

The Greenspon Center is offering this lifelong learning course featuring Dr. Robert Whalen. The course will be offered on the first Mondays of each month through February,12:00 to 1:30 pm in-person in the Belk Chapel. The January session will be January 9 in place of January 2.

