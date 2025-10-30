Amy Nance Lewis Honored With The Charlotte Distinguished Alumni Service Award

Amy Nance Lewis is senior director of human resources for Charlotte Radiology, Windsong Radiology and Connexia Imaging, after a 25-year career at Belk, Inc. which began when she was a sophomore at Charlotte. She has been a passionate advocate and supporter of the University and the Belk College of Business, serving multiple terms on the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association Board of Directors and the Belk College Alumni Council and as the alumni representative for the University Teaching Excellence Awards.

“Amy exemplifies what it means to be an alumna who gives back,” a nominator said. “Through the extraordinary time and energy she has devoted, she has shaped the experiences of students who are now proud alumni, standing out as one of our most dedicated alumni to our students’ experience and to University pride and leadership.”

Lewis has been a guest lecturer for decades for undergraduate and graduate-level marketing, management and consumer behavior classes. She began her service on the Women in Business Associate Board in 2020 and has been an engaged mentor and champion for the program’s student ambassadors.

“My husband Jeff is also a class of ’93 Charlotte graduate,” Lewis said. “He had quite a career with Harris Teeter, with 39 years of dedicated service. And when my mom was going through his checkout line at Harris Teeter, he was her favorite cashier. She introduced us. He ended up being a math major, and I needed a little help in business calculus, so it worked out quite nicely.”

The two have worked side-by-side in community service at their companies and at UNC Charlotte, from delivering meals and household items families in need, to putting together furniture and cribs, in addition to stocking canned goods and installing shelves at the Jamal Niner Student Pantry. In another Charlotte connection, one of their daughters recently earned an MBA through the Belk College.

“UNC Charlotte has always been a special place for me and my family,” Lewis said. “Three of the six children in our family are proud 49er alums. I’m the professional that I am today because of my experience in the Belk College. It has truly been a privilege to share my pride and to give back. My favorite poet, Percy Bysshe Shelley, said, ‘The soul’s joy lies in doing.’ That is very true for me. I’m so looking forward to continuing to serve and give back, and I look forward to what is to come.”

