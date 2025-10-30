Central Piedmont Theatre Presents “Puffs” Nov. 7
Parr Center, Theater
For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
BOGO Adult tickets Thursday evening show only.
SHOW TIMES
- 7 Nov 2025
- 7:30pm
- 8 Nov 2025
- 7:30pm
- 9 Nov 2025
- 2:30pm
- 13 Nov 2025
- 7:30pm
- 14 Nov 2025
- 7:30pm
- 15 Nov 2025
- 7:30pm
- 16 Nov 2025
- 2:30pm