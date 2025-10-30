Central Piedmont Theatre Presents “Puffs” Nov. 7

Parr Center, Theater

From 7 Nov 2025

7:30pm



For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

BOGO Adult tickets Thursday evening show only.

SHOW TIMES

7 Nov 2025

7:30pm

8 Nov 2025

7:30pm

9 Nov 2025

2:30pm

13 Nov 2025

7:30pm

14 Nov 2025

7:30pm

15 Nov 2025

7:30pm

16 Nov 2025

2:30pm

