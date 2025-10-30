Thursday, October 30, 2025
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

Central Piedmont Theatre Presents “Puffs” Nov. 7

Parr Center, Theater

  •  From 7 Nov 2025
  •  7:30pm

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

BOGO Adult tickets Thursday evening show only.

SHOW TIMES

  •  7 Nov 2025
  •  7:30pm
  •  8 Nov 2025
  •  7:30pm
  •  9 Nov 2025
  •  2:30pm
  •  13 Nov 2025
  •  7:30pm
  •  14 Nov 2025
  •  7:30pm
  •  15 Nov 2025
  •  7:30pm
  •  16 Nov 2025
  •  2:30pm

