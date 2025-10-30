NFL-Bound JCSU QB Kelvin Durham Selected HBCU National Player of the Week

Johnson C. Smith quarterback Kelvin Durham has been named HBCU National Player of the Week. Durham, a senior from Homestead, Fla., after racking up 411 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the Golden Bulls’ 52-27 victory over Winston-Salem State. He completed 22-of-30 passes (73 percent) for 351 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball six times for 74 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

Durham will be highlighted on the nationally syndicated sports talk show BOXTOROW with Donal Ware which airs on radio stations across the country and outside of the U.S. in The Bahamas and British Virgin Islands. A list of radio stations that carry the show can be found here https://boxtorow.com/affiliate-stations/

