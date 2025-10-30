Chancellor Sharon Gaber And John Daniels Celebrate Charlotte’s Internationally Elite Research Status

At one of the largest Niner Research Reception gatherings to date — and the first since UNC Charlotte received designation as a Carnegie R1 University — faculty, staff and students celebrated a year of vibrant, multifaceted research and innovation led by researchers, collaborators and graduate and undergraduate students.

“It is truly inspiring to see such strong support for our research community,” said Vice Chancellor for Research John Daniels. “I applaud our shared commitment to positively impact our communities, our resilience in the face of challenges and the ways we continue to lean into bold partnerships that drive research and innovation forward.”

The Oct. 27 event, hosted by the Division of Research, convened more than 250 attendees at the Popp Martin Student Union to recognize the groundbreaking work that consistently elevates Charlotte’s research enterprise and impact. Honored were faculty members who during the year secured external grants greater than $1 million, authors of newly published or edited books and music recordings, and innovators recognized for new patents and startup ventures. In total, 25 award categories constituted the breadth of achievement and creativity across the University’s research community.

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber congratulated the award recipients as well as the collective effort that led to Charlotte’s R1 designation.

“I want to thank each of you for your dedication, passion and commitment,” Gaber said. “The success we’ve enjoyed on our path to becoming a preeminent public research university would not have been possible without you.”

The celebration also spotlighted major accomplishments since 2020: 69 researchers rank among the world’s top 2% most cited, and over 150 new inventions have led to more than 200 patent applications and 17 spin-off companies.

Daniels added, “We’ve accomplished so much together.”

Associate Vice Chancellor for Research Deborah Thomas acknowledged several highlights from FY25, including an all-time high of $94.9 million in research expenditures and a total research portfolio of $251.4 million, a testament to the University’s growing national research presence.

She emphasized the entrepreneurial spirit of Charlotte researchers representing six new patent recipients, 15 I-Corps and National I-Corps awardees, and eight National Academy of Inventors honorees.

2025 Niner Research Reception highlights:

6 grants exceeding $1 million

18 active NSF CAREER Awards across five colleges

163 principal investigators with new awards

35 principal investigators with multiple awards

28 new books published

24 edited volumes published

4 translations

Thomas invited those present to explore research displayed from the Ravin School of Architecture and the departments of Art and Art History, Dance, Music and Theatre.

“These artistic works explore and communicate human emotion, feelings, narratives, identity, culture, aesthetics, critique and commentary, or they embrace ambiguity, inviting you to reflect and interpret them in your own way,” she said.

Student musicians Jaccob Fair and Emily Cordes provided music on piano and flute, respectively. See the full list of awardees in the event program. View additional Niner Research Symposium photos.

