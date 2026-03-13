Associate Dean Of The Charlotte Graduate School, Johnna Watson, Named Staff Employee Of The Year

The Human Resources Office has announced the recipients of the 2026 Staff Employee of the Year Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions across the University. This year’s honorees include four individual awardees and one team selected from a pool of 32 nominations.



Johnna Watson has been named the Staff Employee of the Year in the Devotion to Duty category. In the Human Relations category, the award is shared by Tarek Elshayeb and Denise Medeiros. Kory Trosclair is the 2026 recipient in the Innovation category, while Katie Tomer has been recognized for excellence in Community and Public Service. Rounding out this year’s honorees, Anna Parks has been selected for the Safety and Heroism award.



These recipients exemplify the dedication, creativity and service that strengthen our campus community each year.

Nominees: Devotion to Duty

Cheryl Almond, Academic Affairs

Steve Coppola, Academic Affairs

Tracy Dixon, Academic Affairs

Elaine Jacobs, Academic Affairs

Jen Jacobs, Academic Affairs

Jules Keith-Le, OneIT

Brandi Lewis, Academic Affairs

Vicki Plott, Academic Affairs

Scott Plunkett, University Advancement

Brian Stewart, Business Affairs



Nominees: Human Relations

Lisa Addison, Academic Affairs

Alex Cabral, Robby Sach and Matt Steele, Academic Affairs

Micki Crowder, Academic Affairs

Jonathan Garrett, OneIT

Jennifer Howe, University Advancement

Michelle Hypki, Academic Affairs

Nicole McKenna, Business Affairs

Nominees: Innovation

Patrick Jones, Business Affairs

Colleen Karnas-Haines, Academic Affairs

Curtis Kularski, OneIT

Kevin Moluf, Business Affairs



Nominees: Community and Public Service

Toye Watson, Academic Affairs



Nominees: Safety and Heroism

John Hurley, Business Affairs

William Taylor, Academic Affairs

All nominees and their supervisors will be invited to attend the Staff Employee of the Year Sweet Success Reception from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 2. Award recipients will be honored at the event and featured in Niner Insider.

