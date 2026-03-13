Associate Dean Of The Charlotte Graduate School, Johnna Watson, Named Staff Employee Of The Year
The Human Resources Office has announced the recipients of the 2026 Staff Employee of the Year Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions across the University. This year’s honorees include four individual awardees and one team selected from a pool of 32 nominations.
Johnna Watson has been named the Staff Employee of the Year in the Devotion to Duty category. In the Human Relations category, the award is shared by Tarek Elshayeb and Denise Medeiros. Kory Trosclair is the 2026 recipient in the Innovation category, while Katie Tomer has been recognized for excellence in Community and Public Service. Rounding out this year’s honorees, Anna Parks has been selected for the Safety and Heroism award.
These recipients exemplify the dedication, creativity and service that strengthen our campus community each year.
Nominees: Devotion to Duty
Cheryl Almond, Academic Affairs
Steve Coppola, Academic Affairs
Tracy Dixon, Academic Affairs
Elaine Jacobs, Academic Affairs
Jen Jacobs, Academic Affairs
Jules Keith-Le, OneIT
Brandi Lewis, Academic Affairs
Vicki Plott, Academic Affairs
Scott Plunkett, University Advancement
Brian Stewart, Business Affairs
Nominees: Human Relations
Lisa Addison, Academic Affairs
Alex Cabral, Robby Sach and Matt Steele, Academic Affairs
Micki Crowder, Academic Affairs
Jonathan Garrett, OneIT
Jennifer Howe, University Advancement
Michelle Hypki, Academic Affairs
Nicole McKenna, Business Affairs
Nominees: Innovation
Patrick Jones, Business Affairs
Colleen Karnas-Haines, Academic Affairs
Curtis Kularski, OneIT
Kevin Moluf, Business Affairs
Nominees: Community and Public Service
Toye Watson, Academic Affairs
Nominees: Safety and Heroism
John Hurley, Business Affairs
William Taylor, Academic Affairs
All nominees and their supervisors will be invited to attend the Staff Employee of the Year Sweet Success Reception from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 2. Award recipients will be honored at the event and featured in Niner Insider.