Charlotte’s Seb Cave Earns American Conference Golfer Of The Week

Seb Cave of Charlotte Men’s Golf has been named the American Conference Golfer of the Week, announced by the league office on Wednesday (Mar. 11).

Cave (206, -10) finished tied for second in a competitive field at The Hayt that featured three of the top six teams in the country and six of the top 10 individual players in the Scoreboard rankings. In total, eight of the 16 teams in the field were ranked in the top 25.

Charlotte finished tied for third as a team shooting 841 (-23) tying with #6 LSU and finishing five strokes behind #2 Auburn for the lead. Other ranked teams the Niners defeated were #17 North Carolina, #15 Alabama, and #20 Duke. With the result, Charlotte climbed up the Scoreboard rankings to 19th in the nation, as they were as high as 16th during the fall season.

Men’s Golf will resume action next weekend March 20th-22nd when they travel to Lake Oconee for the Linger Longer Invitational at the Greatwaters Course.

