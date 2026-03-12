Queens University Men’s Basketball Wins The Atlantic Sun Championship—And Is On To The NCAA Tournament

OPENING TIP

Score: No. 3 Queens 98 | No. 1 Central Arkansas 93

Records: Queens (21-13 overall, 13-5 ASUN) | Central Arkansas (22-12 overall, 15-3 ASUN)

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, Fla.)



THE SHORT STORY

Making their first-ever Atlantic Sun Championship appearance, the Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team made history by taking down the top-seeded Central Arkansas Bears 98-93 in overtime to claim the first ASUN title in program history. Senior leader Chris Ashby , an All-Tournament Team recipient, led the way with 34 points to match his career high. The sharpshooter sniped 10 threes on the night, which tied the ASUN Tournament single-game record.

BY THE NUMBERS

-Freshman Jordan Watford , an All-Tournament selection, was the second-leading scorer for the Royals, pouring in 19 points while adding four rebounds and a team-high six assists.

– Nasir Mann , the ASUN Tournament MVP, poured in 14 points while adding nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

-Sophomore Yoav Berman packed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists across 39 minutes of work.

– Avantae Parker finished just shy of a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.

-Sophomore Maban Jabriel came off the bench and provided a huge boost with five points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

-The ASUN Player of the Year, Camren Hunter, had an incredible night, scoring a single-game ASUN Tournament record 49 points while adding three assists and four steals.

NOTABLE MOMENTS

-Both offenses started fast as Central Arkansas jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead behind back-to-back threes from Javion Guy-King and Ty Robinson. The Royals answered right back with an 8-0 run on triples from Chris Ashby and Carson Schweiger as the Bears took a 10-8 lead into the first media timeout.

-Trailing 15-13 with 14:38 remaining in the opening half, Queens strung together a 10-2 run on 4-of-5 shooting as Maban Jabriel and Chris Ashby buried triples to take a 23-17 lead into the second media break.

-Trailing 28-24 with 5:19 remaining in the first half, Central Arkansas closed the half on a 12-2 run on 4-of-6 shooting and capitalized on four Queens turnovers to take a 34-30 lead into the break.

-Queens came out of the break firing as the Royals put together an 8-3 run behind three-pointers from Carson-Schwieger and Chris Ashby to regain a 38-37 lead with 18:02 remaining in the game.

-Trailing 73-65 with 3:25 remaining in the game, Camren Hunter stepped up with 20 straight points to bring the Bears back to a tie game and force overtime.

-With the momentum back in Central Arkansas’s favor, the Royals settled back in and opened overtime on a 7-0 run to regain an 89-82 lead. The Royals managed to hold off a second comeback effort from the Bears, sinking five of their last six free throws to seal the 98-93 victory and claim their first Atlantic Sun Tournament title.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

-Queens buried 16 threes on the night, which finished one shy of tying the ASUN Tournament single-game record.

-Central Arkansas forced 18 Queens turnovers with an amplified press and converted those miscues into 24 points.

-The Royals dominated the glass 45-35 and turned 16 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points.

NEXT UP

Queens will turn their attention to Selection Sunday on March 15th to figure out who their opening round opponent will be in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Royals will make their first-ever Division 1 NCAA Tournament appearance since joining the league 2022. Fans should stay tuned for more information on a Watch Party on Selection Sunday.



SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow Queens Men’s Basketball on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for news and updates throughout the season. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics on social media to stay up to date on all the Royals sports in action.

MORE >>>