Passionate Executive Director Janet LaBar Appointed To Central Piedmont Board Of Trustees

Central Piedmont Community College today announced the appointment of Janet LaBar to its Board of Trustees. The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners appointed LaBar to complete the term vacated by Jim Dunn. LaBar will serve two years, through June 2028.

LaBar is a longtime supporter of Central Piedmont and previously served on the Board of Trustees from 2021-24. During her tenure, she provided strategic guidance as the college navigated the post pandemic environment and strengthened its role as the region’s primary workforce development engine. She has consistently advocated for deeper connections between the college and the business community to ensure Charlotte-Mecklenburg employers have access to the skilled talent they need.

In addition to her board service, LaBar volunteered as a mentor in Central Piedmont’s Ruth G. Shaw Women’s Leadership Program from 2020-21, offering coaching and career guidance to students selected for the program.

LaBar serves as the executive director of the Women’s Impact Fund, a Charlotte-based nonprofit with more than 500 members. Under its collaborative giving model, the Fund has awarded more than $8.5 million in grants to more than 110 local nonprofit organizations.

“Janet LaBar brings decades of leadership experience, a deep understanding of our region’s workforce needs, and a clear passion for Central Piedmont’s mission,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president. “Her institutional knowledge and commitment to student success will strengthen our board as we continue advancing our strategic priorities.”

LaBar’s blend of regional business experience, philanthropic leadership, and community perspective will support Central Piedmont as it expands student resources, enhances workforce pathways, and deepens public-private partnerships across the Charlotte region.

