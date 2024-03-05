At Queens University Of Charlotte, Dan Buettner Explores The Path To Happiness And Longevity

In a captivating evening at The Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, Queens University of Charlotte’s Learning Society hosted Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and acclaimed author known for his work on the “Blue Zones.” On Feb. 27, Buettner, whose research delves into regions of the world where people live notably longer and healthier lives, addressed a packed auditorium with his talk, “Unlocking the Secrets of Happiness.”

Buettner’s presence at Queens aligns him with a roster of luminaries such as Isabel Wilkerson, Deepak Chopra, and Doris Kearns Goodwin, who have all contributed to broadening the university community’s global perspective. Nancy Morris, chair of the executive committee for the Learning Society, highlighted the organization’s long-standing tradition of enriching the liberal arts education through diverse and provocative discussions. “Through the generous support of our members, the Learning Society has provided new perspectives, inspiration, and transformative leadership that extends the reach of a liberal arts education far beyond the classroom for more than 35 years,” Morris said.

During his presentation, Buettner shared insights from his global research into “Blue Zone Hotspots,” areas where a confluence of lifestyle factors contributes to exceptional longevity and well-being. “Life expectancy in humans has increased about 2 years per decade since 1840. Now, given advancement in genetic therapies, the pace of discovery is growing exponentially,” Buettner remarked, advocating for investment in education as a pivotal strategy for enhancing life expectancy.

Earlier that day, Buettner engaged in a more personal dialogue with students, including Madelyne Zarzyski ’24, a nursing student who shared her experiences from a study abroad trip to Costa Rica, one of the identified Blue Zones. Zarzyski’s firsthand observations echoed Buettner’s findings about the importance of community and a healthful lifestyle.

The Learning Society, since its inception in 1988, has been instrumental in connecting Queens University with global thought leaders, thereby enriching the intellectual and civic life of the Charlotte community. Dan Lugo, president of Queens University, underscored the university’s role as a community hub and its commitment to service and ethical living. “I’ve devoted my life’s work to preparing young adults for a promising future. So the sheer irony of wanting to explore how to live an exceptionally long life with college students is not lost on me,” Lugo noted, reflecting on the broader implications of Buettner’s work for both students and the wider community.

Buettner’s initiatives, such as the Blue Zones Projects, demonstrate the practical application of his research, aiming to transform communities through well-being initiatives that encourage healthier living environments. His work, having already impacted over 5 million Americans, offers a blueprint for communities worldwide, including Charlotte, to enhance their residents’ health and longevity.

In closing, Lugo drew a parallel between the ethos of Queens University and the communal bonds found in Blue Zones, emphasizing the university’s dedication to fostering a strong, engaged, and service-oriented community. “This university – much like these long-living societies – is a strong community, bound by a shared vision of intellectual curiosity, global understanding, and ethical living,” he said, reinforcing the university’s motto, “Not to be served, but to serve,” as a guiding principle for its engagement with the Charlotte community and beyond.

