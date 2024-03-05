Charlotte Youth Ballet Presents Cinderella At Central Piedmont

The Charlotte Youth Ballet is celebrating yet another year of a Spring storybook performance of Cinderella. This enchanting ballet based on the classic fairy tale and choreographed by the Artistic team of CYB’s Gay Porter and Bridget Porter-Young is sure to mesmerize audiences of all ages. Let yourself fall in love with Cinderella and her quest to find her one true Prince. Be sure to watch out for those ugly step sisters!

CYB’s Cinderella pairs emerging talented student dancers from studios across the Charlotte region with local and international professional dancers to bring to life this beloved fairy tale. Tickets starting at $30, CYB’s Cinderella is sure to be a delight for the entire family.

Dale F. Halton Theater

SHOW TIMES:

9 MAR 2024

2:00 PM

9 MAR 2024

7:00 PM

10 MAR 2024

2:30 PM

