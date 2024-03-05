Charlotte Softball Star Selected Conference Player of the Week

After another hot weekend at the plate, Charlotte INF Arianna Rodi has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

In three games at the Queen City Classic this weekend, Rodi went 4-for-10 (.400) with two homers, six RBI, and a 1.000 slugging percentage. On Saturday, with Charlotte down to their final out in the seventh inning against No. 14 Kentucky, the sophomore hit a three-run walk-off homer to give the Niners a 4-3 win.

Rodi would add a two-run blast against UNC Wilmington on Sunday. She collected hits and RBI in all three games, and now leads the Niners in average (.370), RBI (17), and slugging (.870), and her seven home runs are tied for most in The American Conference.

