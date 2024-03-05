Charlotte Alumni Association Honors Outstanding Alumni

In a celebratory gathering at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center on Friday, March 1, the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association paid tribute to six alumni, recognizing their significant achievements and contributions to their professions, communities, and alma mater.

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber expressed her pride, stating, “We are proud to honor the tremendous accomplishments of six distinguished UNC Charlotte alumni. They have excelled at the highest levels in their fields while also supporting UNC Charlotte and our students. Their lasting impact is helping make Charlotte the great university it is today.”

The sentiment was echoed by Alumni Association President Todd Aldridge ’92, who emphasized the deepening bond between the university and its alumni. “These award honorees’ connection to UNC Charlotte didn’t end when they graduated but in fact has grown stronger over time,” Aldridge said. “I thank each of them for inspiring students, faculty, staff, and alumni to achieve greatness as we continue to work together to advance the University, our city, state, and beyond.”

Among the honorees is Dean Arp, a professional engineer with a broad license across 40 states and a respected political figure in North Carolina. Arp has been instrumental in supporting UNC Charlotte, notably through his advocacy for the Connect NC Bond package, which included significant funding for the university.

Jeffrey Cox’s journey from educator to the 11th president of the North Carolina Community College System showcases a lifelong dedication to public education in North Carolina, marked by national recognition for his leadership in the community college sector.

Alain S. Miatudila Sr.’s contributions span academia and community engagement, with a notable role in engineering education at Central Piedmont Community College and advisory positions that support local high schools.

David Ravin, recognized for his extensive support to UNC Charlotte, especially in architecture and real estate education, underscores the importance of alumni giving back to foster the next generation of leaders in their fields.

Bryan Starnes, celebrated for setting industry standards in business and finance, also demonstrates the impact of alumni on local communities through his nonprofit work supporting healthcare workers.

Susan DeVore, whose leadership at Premier positioned her as a nationally recognized figure in healthcare, continues to influence the future through her commitment to developing women leaders at UNC Charlotte.

These alumni exemplify the diverse paths of success and contribution that define the UNC Charlotte community, reinforcing the university’s role as a catalyst for professional and personal development.

