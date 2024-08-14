August Hiring Events At Central Piedmont

Looking to connect with top employers in the Charlotte area? Here’s your chance to explore open employment and internship positions! Check out these upcoming events on Central Piedmont Community College Central Campus and see what positions are available.

Upcoming Career Events

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 10am-1pm

Location: Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor

Attending Employers:

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 10am-1pm

Location: Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor

Attending Employers:

Check out the full list of upcoming career events on the Career Services Events Page.

If you need assistance getting ready for these events, Career Services has your back! Reach out at career.services@cpcc.edu or schedule an appointment with a Career Counselor through Handshake. Counselors are available virtually and at all campuses. You can also drop by the new Career Center (Central Campus, CH 206) during drop-in hours, Mon. through Fri., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

