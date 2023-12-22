Belmont Abbey College Establishes Nursing Advisory Board

Belmont Abbey College announces the establishment of a Nursing Advisory Board, focusing on collaborating with local community members to offer guidance and support for the college’s nursing program amidst the evolving healthcare landscape. Rooted in the Benedictine hallmarks and Catholic intellectual tradition, this initiative seeks to enhance the educational experience for nursing students and foster strong connections with healthcare professionals and organizations in the region.

The newly established Nursing Advisory Board will serve as a vital resource for Belmont Abbey College’s nursing program, offering valuable insights and expertise in matters of program effectiveness, advocacy, and promotion. Comprising a diverse group of healthcare professionals, the board will provide strategic guidance on program development, clinical partnerships, and emerging trends in the field of nursing. Board members include Dr. Trish Goble, Senior Director of Patient Care Services at CaroMont Health, Mr. Patrick Leonard, Abbey alum and nurse at Fairview Southdale Hospital, and Dr. Michael Vaccaro, Novant Health Greater Charlotte Market Chief Nursing Officer, along with twenty-two other university, professional, and healthcare consultants in the region. The inaugural meeting of the advisory board took place today, marking a significant milestone for Belmont Abbey College Nursing.

The advisory board actively supports and advises Belmont Abbey’s nursing education programs as one of its primary objectives. By aligning their efforts with the program’s mission and goals, the board members will help achieve the objectives of the nursing program and serve the nursing discipline, as well as the regional and local healthcare community. Their guidance will ensure that Belmont Abbey Nursing continues to provide exceptional education and training to aspiring nurses. “We are thrilled to launch the Nursing Advisory Board and collaborate with esteemed professionals from our local community,” said Dr. Lee-Ann Kenny, Interim Chair and Director of Nursing. “Their wealth of knowledge and experience will greatly benefit our nursing program, enabling us to continue producing highly skilled and compassionate nurses who are well-prepared to meet the ever-changing healthcare needs of our society.”

Belmont Abbey College’s nursing program commits to excellence in nursing education. With a holistic approach that integrates medical discipline with a foundation in the liberal arts and sciences and Catholic healthcare ethics, the program equips students with the skills and competencies necessary to excel in the healthcare industry. The Nursing Advisory Board will play a crucial role in ensuring the program remains at the forefront of nursing education.

