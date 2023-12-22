Queens University Premieres Learning Communities’ Projects At Independent Picture House

In the distinctive realm of Queens University of Charlotte, where undergraduate pursuits typically veer toward conventional general education courses, an innovative approach to credit acquisition unfolds within the vibrant tapestry of Learning Communities. This semester, the collaborative efforts of Associate Professor Eric Mullis, Ph.D., from the College of Arts and Sciences, and Assistant Professor Joe Cornelius, MFA, hailing from the Knight School of Communication, crystallized in a captivating course christened “Philosophy Through Film.” This intellectual convergence was tailored for a sophomore Learning Community cohort.

Mullis expounded on the unique nature of Learning Communities, delineating how they serve as crucibles for interdisciplinary collaboration among faculty members. “In turn, this models ways the same subject matter can be viewed through different lenses,” he elucidated. “In the Learning Community Dr. Cornelius and I offer, students can learn both how to think deeply and critically about film and how to script, direct, shoot, and edit pieces of their own.”

Across the semester, the students embarked on a voyage through the annals of philosophy, their guideposts illuminated by cinematic masterpieces such as Christopher Nolan’s “Memento” (2000), Jordan Peele’s socio-cinematic phenomenon “Get Out” (2022), and Ridley Scott’s dystopian opus “Blade Runner” (1982). Simultaneously, they were tutored in the rudiments of filmmaking, priming them for a culminating project of profound consequence.

Cornelius delineated the phased approach to this capstone assignment. “We had about 3 months, so we kept it simple by breaking the process up into three different components: preproduction, the production itself, and postproduction,” he articulated. “We had a lot of fun. The students were super engaged and had a thirst for knowledge which led them to create very impressive final projects.”

As the semester crescendoed, students were entrusted with the lofty task of conceiving and crafting a film grounded in diverse thematic realms. Options abounded, empowering them to wield the pen and director’s chair or don the hat of the technical crew. Many opted to showcase the rich milieu of the Queens campus, enlisting peers as cast members in their cinematic endeavors. Graciously hosted by the Independent Picture House in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, the culmination of these endeavors unfolded on the grand canvas of the big screen, open to students and community members alike.

In expressing gratitude to the Independent Picture House for hosting the premiere, Mullis underscored the transformative impact of this cinematic voyage on the students. “It is so special for students to be able to show and debut their projects on the big screen,” he mused. “There is something to be said for gathering as a community to celebrate what we have collectively accomplished.”

MORE >>>