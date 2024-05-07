Queens University Charlotte Basketball Players Love The New Assistant Coach Mentoring

Queens University of Charlotte head men’s basketball coach Grant Leonard is pleased to announce the promotion of J.R. Reynolds to assistant coach on Monday afternoon. The move comes after Reynolds spent one season as the director of basketball operations for the Royals program.



“J.R. worked tirelessly in a tough position as our ops guy,” said head coach Grant Leonard. “J.R. is diligent, organized, and prepared. His basketball knowledge is evident daily in meetings with him and our players love having him around to mentor them. J.R. will crush it as a full-time assistant coach, and we are excited to watch him develop on the floor.”



The Virginia graduate will transition to the offensive coordinator role and assist with game plans and in-game play calls. In his first year on staff, Reynolds helped the Royals secure their second straight ASUN Tournament appearance, which featured a first-round victory over Florida Gulf Coast. The Royals offense averaged 80.1 points per game which was fourth most in the ASUN, and the most among any school transitioning to Division 1. Queens was one of the nation’s fastest offenses ranking 10th in the country in tempo, according to KenPom. The quick play style allowed the Royals to get out in transition and attempt the 29th most three-pointers in the nation.



“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Coach Leonard for believing in me and entrusting me with the role of assistant coach,” said Reynolds. “I am dedicated to championing his vision for our program and nurturing our student-athletes for success, both on the court and in life. I’m eager to be a part of the university’s future expansion while continuing my personal growth as a coach.”



Before joining the Royals last season, Reynolds spent a season as an assistant coach with the Maine Celtics, the NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics. With the team, Reynolds created and delivered player practice plans and gameday film breakdowns while designing and participating in team drills and practices.



Reynolds was a standout point guard for the University of Virginia while earning a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. With the Cavaliers, Reynolds was a two-time All-ACC selection and helped the Cavaliers reach No. 4 in the country in the national poll. Following his career in Charlottesville, Reynolds went on to play 13 seasons professionally overseas, including stops in France and Montenegro.

