Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community College

Central Piedmont Supports Mental Health Awareness Month

CStandard

May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of mental well-being. Central Piedmont is committed to supporting its students’ mental health through various counseling services designed to foster academic success, personal growth, and emotional resilience.

Available Counseling Services:

  •  In-Person Counseling: Available across all campuses to help with mental and emotional health concerns.
  • Remote Therapy Sessions: Offering video appointments for flexible scheduling and easier access. Often, these can be scheduled sooner due to the high demand for specific time slots.
  • Appointments: Can schedule virtual, phone, or in-person sessions on the counselor’s assigned campus.

When to See a Counselor:

  • Relationship issues
  • Stress management and coping skills
  • Anxiety and depression
  • Grief and loss
  • Life balance and self-care
  • Goal-setting
  • Substance use
  • Or anything else causing worry or distress

Contacting a Counselor:

  • The diverse CPCC staff are trained in various specializations. When scheduling, any student communicate any preferences they might have.
  •  Complete the intake form on our website, and a counselor will arrange a session.
  • For general inquiries, call 704-330-6420 or send an email.

