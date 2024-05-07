Central Piedmont Supports Mental Health Awareness Month
May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of mental well-being. Central Piedmont is committed to supporting its students’ mental health through various counseling services designed to foster academic success, personal growth, and emotional resilience.
Available Counseling Services:
- In-Person Counseling: Available across all campuses to help with mental and emotional health concerns.
- Remote Therapy Sessions: Offering video appointments for flexible scheduling and easier access. Often, these can be scheduled sooner due to the high demand for specific time slots.
- Appointments: Can schedule virtual, phone, or in-person sessions on the counselor’s assigned campus.
When to See a Counselor:
- Relationship issues
- Stress management and coping skills
- Anxiety and depression
- Grief and loss
- Life balance and self-care
- Goal-setting
- Substance use
- Or anything else causing worry or distress
Contacting a Counselor:
- The diverse CPCC staff are trained in various specializations. When scheduling, any student communicate any preferences they might have.
- Complete the intake form on our website, and a counselor will arrange a session.
- For general inquiries, call 704-330-6420 or send an email.