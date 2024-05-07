Central Piedmont Supports Mental Health Awareness Month

May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of mental well-being. Central Piedmont is committed to supporting its students’ mental health through various counseling services designed to foster academic success, personal growth, and emotional resilience.

Available Counseling Services:

In-Person Counseling: Available across all campuses to help with mental and emotional health concerns.

Remote Therapy Sessions: Offering video appointments for flexible scheduling and easier access. Often, these can be scheduled sooner due to the high demand for specific time slots.

Appointments: Can schedule virtual, phone, or in-person sessions on the counselor’s assigned campus.

When to See a Counselor:

Relationship issues

Stress management and coping skills

Anxiety and depression

Grief and loss

Life balance and self-care

Goal-setting

Substance use

Or anything else causing worry or distress

Contacting a Counselor:

The diverse CPCC staff are trained in various specializations. When scheduling, any student communicate any preferences they might have.

Complete the intake form on our website, and a counselor will arrange a session.

on our website, and a counselor will arrange a session. For general inquiries, call 704-330-6420 or send an email.

