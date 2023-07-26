Belmont Abbey Grad Wins Thirty Under 30 Beach Award

Conrad Hill, a 2022 graduate from the Abbey, on being named a member of the 2023 class of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Thirty Under 30 Beach Award honorees.

A member of the men’s volleyball team while at Belmont Abbey, Conrad currently serves as Catawba College’s Head Beach Volleyball Coach. He led the Catawba beach volleyball program to 13 wins during the 2023 season, the most in program history.

The Thirty Under 30 Beach honors up-and-coming coaches at all levels of beach volleyball and recognizes these rising stars as hard-working, passionate, and dedicated to helping grow the sport of beach volleyball.

