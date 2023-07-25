JCSU Alumna Selected To Play In The HBCU All-Star Dream Classic

Former Johnson C. Smith University women’s basketball guard Shaniya Jones has been invited to play in the inaugural Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) All-Star Dream Classic in Harlem, N.Y.



The basketball event will take place this summer on Saturday, August 5, 2023 on the historic court of Rucker Park.

The event will feature men’s and women’s all-star games featuring recent HBCU players who are now eligible for NBA, WNBA, ABA, Big 3, European and other Professional league opportunities.

The women’s game will tip-off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.

