Rising Star In Coaching Headed To Queens University Charlotte

Queens University of Charlotte head men’s basketball coach Grant Leonard is pleased to announce the addition of Bobby Horodyski as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Horodyski comes to the Queen City following a four-year stint as the director of basketball operations at Brigham Young University.



“Coach Horodyski is a rising star in the profession,” said Leonard. “With stops at BYU, Utah Valley, Wyoming, and others, Bobby has laid a foundation that should be hugely beneficial to our team at Queens. Bobby has ties to Queens as his younger brother was a four-year player before moving on to coaching for two seasons with the Royals. We are excited to add his experience and intelligence to our program.”

