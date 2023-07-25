Queens University Charlotte Basketball Alumnus Goes Pro In Serbia

Former Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball standout Kenny Dye has inked a professional contract with KK Metalac Valjevo of the Basketball League of Serbia. The Queens all-time scoring leader becomes the 31st Royal to sign a professional contract since 2013.



“Kenny has worked tirelessly over the years to improve his game to prepare to be a pro,” said head coach Grant Leonard. “His best trait is that he makes the simple plays look easy and routine and he just wears the other team down with his discipline and toughness. We are ecstatic for Kenny and anticipate that he will be a huge success for his pro team.”

