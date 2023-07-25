Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Charlotte New Student Convocation August 20, 2023

The annual UNC Charlotte tradition of New Student Convocation in person continues this fall on Sunday, Aug. 20.  All new first-year and transfer students are invited. New Student Convocation is a day dedicated to welcome and introduce new undergraduate students to UNC Charlotte and learn what it means to be a 49er. During the event, you will be presented with Niner traditions, the Noble Niner Honor Code, a faculty keynote address, and a performance by the Pride of Niner Nation Marching Band.

