Charlotte New Student Convocation August 20, 2023

The annual UNC Charlotte tradition of New Student Convocation in person continues this fall on Sunday, Aug. 20. All new first-year and transfer students are invited. New Student Convocation is a day dedicated to welcome and introduce new undergraduate students to UNC Charlotte and learn what it means to be a 49er. During the event, you will be presented with Niner traditions, the Noble Niner Honor Code, a faculty keynote address, and a performance by the Pride of Niner Nation Marching Band.

