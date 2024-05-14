Central Piedmont Honors Graduates At 2024 Spring Commencement

Central Piedmont Community College held its 2024 spring commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 9, at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. More than 1,025 students “marched” and received their college credentials during the morning and afternoon ceremonies.

Central Piedmont’s tradition is to have graduating students serve as commencement keynote speakers. During the morning festivities, Ndianor Gbandala, a 2024 graduate, addressed her peers by delivering the commencement address. Brianna Duncan, also a 2024 graduate, spoke at the afternoon ceremony. Gbandala graduated with an associate degree in Medical Laboratory Technology. Duncan has earned an associate degree in Nursing.

Both Gbandala and Duncan shared how they overcame struggles and challenges to complete their program of studies and received warm rounds of applause from their fellow graduates and audience members.

Students graduating from Central Piedmont with a degree, diploma, or certificate could participate in either the morning or afternoon ceremony. Central Piedmont combined its for-credit and non-credit program conferrals into both ceremonies, allowing graduates to “walk” at the time that best fits their families’ schedules.

