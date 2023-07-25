Pfeiffer Athletics Hires New Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Pfeiffer University Athletics has selected former Falcon women’s basketball player Vontreece Hayes as the new head women’s basketball coach.



Hayes returns to The Village after serving the past two seasons as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Millersville University in Millersville, Pa. There, she helped rebuild the Marauders from a 7-20 overall mark in her first season with the program to an 18-12 mark in her second season in the highly competitive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), advancing to the quarterfinals of the league tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

