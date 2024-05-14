Belmont Abbey Celebrates 146th Commencement Event

Belmont Abbey College marked a significant milestone with the celebration of its 146th commencement ceremony, with a total of 314 students awarded undergraduate Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees at the annual graduation event on campus. The celebration began with a customary baccalaureate Mass at the Abbey Basilica of Mary Help of Christians, followed by the graduation ceremony on the basilica piazza, presided over by Chancellor Abbot Placid Solari, O.S.B., and President Dr. William Thierfelder.

Twenty graduates earned their nursing degrees (14 pre-licensed and 6 RN-BSN), marking the first-ever nursing graduation at Belmont Abbey College under the guidance of Interim Chair and Program Director Dr. Lee-Ann Kenny. “This is a momentous occasion for our nursing program and Belmont Abbey College as a whole,” said Dr. Kenny. “These graduates have worked tirelessly to achieve their goals, and we are immensely excited to see their hard work positively impact our community.”

In addition to the nursing graduates, five seminarians received their bachelor’s degrees in philosophy, along with one of Belmont Abbey’s monks, Br. Chrysostom Sica. This group of graduates represents the college’s commitment to fostering faith within the Charlotte diocese through an education rooted in truth.

The 2024 Student of the Year was announced during the ceremony, recognizing Ronald Anthony Klein as an outstanding individual who has demonstrated exceptional academic achievements and contributions to the college community. Instead of a conventional Commencement speaker, the Student of the Year is featured, emphasizing the college’s commitment to its students.

The commencement ceremony also honored individuals who contributed significantly to their respective fields. Belmont Abbey College bestowed honorary degrees upon Kathleen Burke Barrett, Bishop Barry C. Knestout, and Mary Thierfelder, the spouse of President Bill Thierfelder, recognizing their outstanding accomplishments and dedication to their professions.

Belmont Abbey College continues to uphold its mission of providing a transformative education rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition. The college remains dedicated to nurturing the intellectual, spiritual, and personal development of its students, preparing them to make a positive impact in their chosen professions and communities.

