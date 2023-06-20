Belmont Abbey Receives Highest Honor Awarded By Conference Carolinas

For the first time in Belmont Abbey College’s history, the Athletics Department was presented with the prestigious Body, Mind, and Soul Dr. Alan Patterson Cup. It is the highest honor that the Conference Carolinas awards on an annual basis. The award is named after the former Conference Carolinas Commissioner, who championed that classroom success and sportsmanship should be valued equally with competitive success. In just its fifth year, it is the ultimate comprehensive conference award, recognizing the member with the best average ranking when combining the Hawn Cup (for on-field performance), the Sharp Award (for graduation rates), and the Messick Award (for team sportsmanship).

