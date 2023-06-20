Charlotte’s College of Arts + Architecture Names Interim Dean

Professor of Architecture and Urban Design José Gámez was named interim dean of Charlotte’s College of Arts + Architecture. His appointment begins July 1, following the departure of Dean Brook Muller.

Gámez joined the College of Arts + Architecture in 2002 as an assistant professor of architecture and has served in multiple leadership positions, most recently as associate dean for research and graduate programs. He has served as the interim director of the David R. Ravin School of Architecture, as associate director of the school, as a Provost Faculty Fellow and as a research fellow with UNC Charlotte’s Institute for Social Capital and Urban Institute.

