Charlotte Develops Interactive Religious and Observances Calendar 

The UNC Charlotte Office of Diversity and Inclusion, in collaboration with the Department of Religious Studies and OneIT, has developed an interactive Religious and Observances Calendar that highlights observances and celebrations for many of the world’s religions, many of which are represented among UNC Charlotte’s students, faculty and staff.

“Through our commitment to inclusive excellence, we’ve developed this educational resource to raise awareness, promote cultural inclusivity and sensitivity, and foster understanding of religious pluralism for interested students and employees,” said Chief Diversity Officer Brandon L. Wolfe. “It builds on UNC Charlotte’s tradition of striving for a ‘nonjudgmental and caring campus.’ Our hope — in addition to that it’s helpful to groups for planning activities — is that it sparks interest in learning more about diverse cultures through campus events and the Department of Religious Studies.”

MORE >>>