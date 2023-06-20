Proposals Selected For Charlotte’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Grants

UNC Charlotte’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion selected 13 proposals for fall 2023 Inclusive Excellence Grants. Projects were chosen for their potential to advance diversity, promote equity and foster inclusion at UNC Charlotte and the surrounding community. Project proposals, submitted by faculty and staff, will address opportunities related to diversity education; faculty, staff and student recruitment or retention; institutional excellence in policy and practice; or cultural programming.

“Inclusive Excellence Grants are proving to be effective in helping to create meaningful opportunities for learning ways to best serve and be mindfully inclusive of diverse groups on our campus and throughout our city,” said Brandon Wolfe, chief diversity and inclusion officer. “The grants, which are relatively modest, make possible the development of innovative ideas that otherwise might be unsupported.”

MORE >>>