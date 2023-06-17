Davidson College Researchers Find Parental Leave Support For Fathers

A new survey shows that support for parental leave for fathers is surging, with respondents calling for fathers to get 10.5 weeks of parental leave on average.

Researchers from Davidson College, Ball State, and Purdue found that support for maternity leave continues to increase as well, with support for an average of 16 weeks for moms (the same Pew survey showed support for 8.6 weeks).

“There is no question that Americans want paid parental leave, and they increasingly recognize that this is important for fathers as well as mothers,” said Gayle Kaufman, Chair & Nancy and Erwin Maddrey Professor of Sociology at Davidson College.

MORE >>>