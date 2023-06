Ang anthology of famous arias, duets and ensembles from Mozart’s opera masterpieces Don Giovanni, The Marriage of Figaro, Cosi fan Tutte, and The Magic Flute at Central Piedmont Community College’s Tate Recital Hall on June 29, 2023. 7 pm.

The International Lyric Academy (ILA) emerging artists will perform, accompanied by Maestro Lisa Engelbrecht.

