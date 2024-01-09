Ben Still Performs At Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert Jan 16

January 16, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Rowe Recital Hall

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert featuring saxophonist Ben Still ’13, with guest pianist Claudio Olivera, Assistant Professor of Oboe Elizabeth Sullivan, and music alumnus Avery Bumgarner, saxophone.

The recital will feature works for the saxophone by Corey Dundee, Mischa Zupko, Felipe Leitão, Libby Larsen, and Jenni Watson. See the full program here.

This concert is free for everyone!

MORE >>>