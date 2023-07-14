Big-Time Arm Signs With Charlotte Softball

Charlotte Softball head coach Ashley Chastain announced another addition to the program with the signing of South Carolina Transfer Pitcher Leah Powell. Powell had 19 wins in her three years and a 3.57 ERA at South Carolina, while also leading the Gamecocks’ pitching staff in wins in 2021 and 2022.

“Leah is a big-time arm that brings a lot of high-level experience to our pitching staff”, said Chastain. “We are excited to add her skill set to our pitching rotation and see her compete for a championship in the American Athletic Conference next year.”

