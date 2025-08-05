Browse The Latest Arrivals At Central Piedmont Library

Central Piedmont’s library just dropped new arrivals — and they’re worth checking out. Whether you’re into page-turners, documentaries, or e-books, there’s something fresh waiting for you.

The library’s “New Titles” list makes it easy to:

Discover new study resources

Stream documentaries and educational films

Explore fiction and non-fiction books

Access digital materials anytime, anywhere

Take a look and get inspired for your next paper, project, or break-time read.

MORE >>>