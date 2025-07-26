JCSU Equips Faculty And Staff With Grant Writing Powers

By ANITA DAWKINS

In an era where funding can make or break transformational work at colleges and universities, Johnson C. Smith University is equipping its faculty and staff with the tools to compete—and win—in the world of grant writing.

On July 16–17, the Division of Government Sponsored Programs and Research hosted a powerful two-day Summer Writing Boot Camp in the New Science Center. The intensive workshop brought together grant writing experts and participants from across campus to dive deep into the art and science of developing winning proposals.

The boot camp was led by Dr. Erin Lynch, President of the Quality Education for Minorities (QEM) Network, and Tarina Whitfield, Research Associate and Senior Technical Assistance Coordinator at QEM. Together, they guided participants through an interactive journey designed to demystify the grant writing process, foster collaboration, and empower attendees to take bold steps toward securing external funding.

For Dr. Lynch, the mission behind the boot camp goes beyond proposals—it’s about empowerment.

“HBCUs are the number one producers of Black talent in this country,” she emphasized. “Yet, we’ve historically been under-resourced. We must find ways to use our intellectual capital to bring in resources. Grant writing allows us to do just that—use other organizations’ money to fund the work we must do for our HBCUs. It enables us to thrive, innovate, and show up in spaces where we’re often the only ones present.”

Over two packed days, participants rolled up their sleeves and immersed themselves in writing sprints, collaborative planning, and resource exploration.

Day One focused on the foundations of grant writing—how to craft a compelling narrative, identify potential funders, and refine ideas with clarity and purpose. Attendees participated in writing exercises designed to strengthen their storytelling and communication skills, key components of any successful grant application.

Day Two dove deeper into strategic planning, encouraging participants to align their grant ideas with academic-year goals and institutional priorities. They explored the development of logic models, created strategic plans, and discussed building partnerships to strengthen proposals.

For many participants, the workshop provided a practical toolkit for next steps.

Melvinie Jackson, Communications Coordinator for the Office of Admissions, shared how the experience was transformative for her.

“I’m not an experienced grant writer—in fact, I’ve never written a grant before,” she admitted. “But this boot camp gave me the confidence to try something new. I learned about a tool called GrantForward, and I’ve already identified a potential grant that could support our Golden Bull Brand Ambassador Program. I’m excited to take what I’ve learned and put it into action.”

Her experience reflects a growing desire among JCSU faculty and staff to lead and innovate beyond the classroom—bringing ideas to life through funding that can expand programming, support student success, and advance institutional goals.

The grant writing boot camp is just one of many strategic initiatives led by the Division of Government Sponsored Programs and Research to increase the university’s research capacity and external funding portfolio. By equipping faculty and staff with critical grant development skills, JCSU is building a culture of innovation and sustainability.

