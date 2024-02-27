Campus Dining Changes March 4-10 At Central Piedmont
What is necessary to know about the upcoming temporary changes to Central Piedmont Community College campus dining services:
Spring Break Schedule 3/4 – 3/10:
- Beach and Borough Sandwich Shop at Central and Levine Campuses will be closed.
- Catalyst Coffee locations at Cato, Harris, Harper, Levine, & Merancas Campuses will be closed.
- Cosmos & Gastrogrill on Central Campus will be closed.
Where to Grab Your Coffee:
Catalyst Coffee at Central Campus remains the go-to spot for coffee and snacks with modified hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Back to Normal:
All dining locations will resume their regular hours starting Monday, Mar. 11, 2024.