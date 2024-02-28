Charlotte 2024 Spring Commencement May 10-11

The UNC Charlotte 2024 Spring Commencement ceremonies will take place in Halton Arena on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11.



Friday, May 10, 10 a.m.

Belk College of Business

College of Health and Human Services

Friday, May 10, 3 p.m.

College of Arts + Architecture

College of Computing and Informatics

Cato College of Education

The William States Lee College of Engineering



Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.

College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences

College of Science



Saturday, May 11, 3 p.m.

The Graduate School (doctoral, master’s and graduate certificates)

