Charlotte 2024 Spring Commencement May 10-11
The UNC Charlotte 2024 Spring Commencement ceremonies will take place in Halton Arena on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11.
Friday, May 10, 10 a.m.
Belk College of Business
College of Health and Human Services
Friday, May 10, 3 p.m.
College of Arts + Architecture
College of Computing and Informatics
Cato College of Education
The William States Lee College of Engineering
Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.
College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences
College of Science
Saturday, May 11, 3 p.m.
The Graduate School (doctoral, master’s and graduate certificates)