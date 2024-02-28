Charlotte Trio Eyes Prestigious Truman Scholarship in Public Service Crusade

Three standout students from UNC Charlotte are in the running for the highly coveted Truman Scholarship, a beacon of hope for juniors across the nation with eyes set on graduate studies. Hailing from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences alongside the Belk College of Business, and all proud members of the Honors College, these nominees are the epitome of academic excellence and leadership.

The Truman Scholarship is not just any award; it’s a ticket to up to $30,000 for graduate study, earmarked for those who have shown a blend of promising academic potential, exceptional leadership prowess, and a heartfelt commitment to public service. The winners of this national accolade will be unveiled in April, setting the stage for these young leaders to embark on their next big journey.

Spotlight on the Nominees

Sonia Birla, a junior with a triple threat major in finance, geography, and international studies from Cary, North Carolina, is no stranger to the grind. A Levine Scholar in the Business Honors program, Birla found her calling in urban planning during a seemingly brief internship at Charlotte Center City Partners. What was meant to be an eight-week stint blossomed into an eight-month deep dive, shifting her career trajectory towards building sustainable communities.

“I’m so interested in community engaged planning — working with different stakeholders and putting people together,” Birla shared, her passion for creating thriving communities undeniable.

Joining her in the race is Grace Cooper, also from Cary, who doubles down on political science and economics with a legal studies minor. Cooper, who serves as the junior class president and has led her class since freshman year, champions mental health awareness on campus and beyond.

“In my freshman year, I noticed there was a need for more mental health awareness on campus and within the Charlotte community,” Cooper said, reflecting on her drive to make a difference.

Ellie McCutchen, adopted from China and raised in Clemmons, North Carolina, brings a global perspective to the table. With her sights set on a career in public service, inspired by her parents’ dedication to their community, McCutchen is pursuing degrees in political science, sociology, and economics.

From guiding future Charlotte students as a Niner Guide to sharing Chinese culture on campus, McCutchen is all about making connections and understanding the world around her.

A Legacy of Service and Scholarship

Founded in 1975, the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation honors the 33rd president’s wish for a “living memorial” to service, rather than a statue. It supports U.S. juniors committed to careers in public service, embodying Truman’s own values.

UNC Charlotte’s tradition of excellence is evident in its 14 national scholarship and fellowship awardees during the 2022-23 academic year, including prestigious titles like the Fulbright, Gilman, and Goldwater. The Honors College plays a pivotal role in advising aspirants for these competitive awards, fostering a culture of ambition and service.

As April approaches, the UNC Charlotte community and beyond await with bated breath, cheering on Birla, Cooper, and McCutchen as they vie for the Truman Scholarship. Their journeys remind us of the profound impact of dedicated public service and the power of education to change the world.

