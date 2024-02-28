Charlotte Pitcher Georgeanna Barefoot Earns Conference Honor Roll

Charlotte RHP Georgeanna Barefoot has been named to the weekly American Athletic Conference Honor Roll, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

The recognition comes after a stellar week in which Barefoot made five appearances, allowing two earned runs in 16.2 innings for a 0.86 ERA. She tallied 21 strikeouts to just two walks.

On Wednesday, the Wake Forest, N.C. native went 4.1 innings against No. 9 Clemson, allowing one run. She then put together three straight scoreless outings against James Madison (twice) and South Alabama at the Gamecock Invitational. She capped off the week by tossing 3.1 frames with one run against No. 18 South Carolina, lowering her season ERA to a staff-best 1.05.

Barefoot is the second Niner to earn honor roll this season, following Lena Elkins‘ selection last week.

