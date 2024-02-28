Central Piedmont Extending A Better Understanding Of The Disability Community
Central Piedmont Community College’s Disability and Access Services extends an open invitation to all students. Join us for a unique event designed to deepen your understanding of the disability community through engaging and interactive activities.
Event at a Glance:
- Date: Tues., March 26
- Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Locations:
- Central Campus: Parr 0060, Parr 0070, and the Student Common area
- Levine Campus: Atrium
Why Attend?
- Interactive Experience: Participate in activities that offer insights into diverse experiences within the disability community.
- Community Engagement: Connect with fellow students and broaden your perspective on inclusivity and diversity.
- Educational Opportunity: Learn more about the resources and support available through Disability and Access Services at Central Piedmont.
Be Part of the Conversation: This event is more than just an opportunity to learn; it’s a chance to engage, ask questions, and contribute to an inclusive campus culture.