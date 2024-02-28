Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Central Piedmont Extending A Better Understanding Of The Disability Community

Central Piedmont Community College’s Disability and Access Services extends an open invitation to all students. Join us for a unique event designed to deepen your understanding of the disability community through engaging and interactive activities.

Event at a Glance:

  • Date: Tues., March 26
  • Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Locations:

Why Attend?

  • Interactive Experience: Participate in activities that offer insights into diverse experiences within the disability community.
  • Community Engagement: Connect with fellow students and broaden your perspective on inclusivity and diversity.
  • Educational Opportunity: Learn more about the resources and support available through Disability and Access Services at Central Piedmont.

Be Part of the Conversation: This event is more than just an opportunity to learn; it’s a chance to engage, ask questions, and contribute to an inclusive campus culture.

