Central Piedmont Extending A Better Understanding Of The Disability Community

Central Piedmont Community College’s Disability and Access Services extends an open invitation to all students. Join us for a unique event designed to deepen your understanding of the disability community through engaging and interactive activities.

Event at a Glance:

Date: Tues., March 26

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Locations: Central Campus : Parr 0060, Parr 0070, and the Student Common area Levine Campus : Atrium



Why Attend?

Interactive Experience: Participate in activities that offer insights into diverse experiences within the disability community.

Community Engagement: Connect with fellow students and broaden your perspective on inclusivity and diversity.

Educational Opportunity: Learn more about the resources and support available through Disability and Access Services at Central Piedmont.

Be Part of the Conversation: This event is more than just an opportunity to learn; it’s a chance to engage, ask questions, and contribute to an inclusive campus culture.

