Carolinas College Names Meg Patchett Interim President

Greetings from the Office of the President! You may have heard that Dr. Hampton Hopkins recently assumed the President’s role at Baptist Health Sciences University in Memphis, Tennessee. Under Dr. Hopkins’ leadership, the College welcomed the addition of numerous new academic programs and a renewed emphasis on student success. His presence is missed and we wish him well in his new role.

The Board of Directors’ search for Dr. Hopkins’ permanent successor launches soon. Until the new president’s arrival, I have been tapped to serve as Interim President. I have a long history with Carolinas College. Since 2008, I have worked closely with the College while serving as Provost and Acting President at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences in Concord, NC. Cabarrus College is Carolinas College’s “sister college”, both flowing up underneath Atrium Health’s umbrella. During my tenure at Cabarrus College, I oversaw all academic programs, the college’s library, institutional research and effectiveness, digital and instructional innovation, admissions, student success, community outreach and administrative and financial services. Throughout the years, I developed great affection and admiration for Carolinas College while collaborating with Dr. Hopkins, Dr. Jodie Huffstetler, Dr. Lori Bequette, Dr. Ellen Shepherd and Kim Bradshaw on various projects.

Carolinas College enjoys an outstanding reputation within Atrium Health as well as the greater Charlotte region, thus I was excited to become one of Carolinas College’s newest Eagles on July 1. Over these past three months, I have noticed and come to appreciate several things about the College. First is its positive, welcoming culture. Next is the level of enthusiasm and energy surrounding the work that’s being accomplished in classrooms and labs, in Student Affairs, the Business office and with fundraising and new technology solutions. Third, is the excitement surrounding the enrollment growth that is occurring. We hit record enrollment numbers this fall and enjoyed our largest starting class to date. And best of all, our students continue to achieve outstanding first-time pass rates on their certification and licensing examinations.

This is an exciting time in the life of Carolinas College. On the horizon in 2025 is our move to The Pearl and there is the possibility we will start a health sciences early college high school shortly thereafter. More to come on those. In the meantime, I invite you to participate in our alumni events and stop by the College for a visit. I look forward to seeing you!

All my best,

Meg Patchett, PhD

Interim President

Carolinas College of Health Sciences

