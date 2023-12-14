Queens University Of Charlotte Celebrates The Royal Leadership Academy

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is raising a toast to the inaugural cohort of The Royal Leadership Academy, a pioneering initiative sponsored by Lowe’s, as it wraps up its first semester under the guidance of Queens Director of Compliance, Julius Scott.

Scott expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The inaugural cohort was a tremendous success. Seventeen diverse student-athletes graduated, and it was truly fascinating to witness their growth and transformation from the initial session in September to our concluding one in December. Looking ahead, we are inspired to propel future cohorts to even greater heights, fostering a legacy of excellence and empowerment for all Queens student-athletes.”

This four-month program, designed for student-athletes aspiring to be top-tier leaders, provides hands-on leadership training. The curriculum encompasses public speaking workshops, one-on-one mock interviews, and a wealth of educational resources. The mission is clear—to empower Queens University of Charlotte student-athletes to evolve into world-class leaders who not only better themselves but also make a significant impact in their community.

Cherie Swarthout, Queens Director of Athletics, commended the inaugural cohort, stating, “I am extremely impressed with the group of athletes that made up this first cohort for The Royal Leadership Academy. We are all looking forward to seeing how this opportunity to develop our student-athletes into tomorrow’s greatest leaders will continue to shape and grow in the coming years.”

The first graduating cohort, comprising 21 student-athletes from 10 different sports, celebrated their success with a graduation ceremony at Sullivan’s Steakhouse this week.

Several student-athletes shared their reflections on the transformative experience:

Zac Baker from Men’s Triathlon emphasized, “The academy gave me the perfect opportunity to grow into the best leader I can be for my team, school, and greater community through new personal relationships, life lessons, and a thorough personal journey!”

Olivia Beane from Women’s Soccer reflected, “This academy has opened my perspective to new avenues of leadership and has helped me grow as an individual, student, leader, and athlete.”

Tova Andersson from Women’s Swimming expressed, “During my time in The Royal Leadership Academy, I got to learn a lot about myself as a person and what my strengths are as a leader.”

The graduation list includes names from various sports, showcasing the diversity and talent of the Queens University of Charlotte student-athlete community. As The Royal Leadership Academy marks its successful inaugural semester, the stage is set for future cohorts to continue this legacy of leadership excellence.

MORE >>>