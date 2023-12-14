Charlotte Forward Soars To All-American Heights In Stellar Season

In a resounding accolade, senior forward Jonathan Nyandjo of the Charlotte 49ers men’s soccer team has been crowned a first-team All-American, a distinction bestowed upon him by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

Nyandjo’s stellar performance on the field solidifies his place in the annals of Charlotte soccer history, making him the 10th player from the program to receive All-American honors. Joining the ranks of esteemed first-team All-Americans such as Mac Cozier (1994), Jon Busch (1996), Charles Rodriguez (2011), and Callum Montgomery (2018), Nyandjo stands as a testament to the program’s enduring legacy.

Hailing from Charlotte, N.C., Nyandjo’s dynamic play has earned him the coveted status of the fifth striker/forward in the program’s history to secure All-American honors. His remarkable achievement places him in the esteemed company of Mac Cozier as one of only two strikers/forwards to claim a spot on the first team.

In a season marked by triumphs, Nyandjo’s first-team All-American recognition adds to an impressive array of accolades, including first-team All-East Region honors and first-team All-American Athletic Conference recognition. Notably, he played a pivotal role in guiding the 49ers to their third conference tournament title and a remarkable 17th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Nyandjo’s impact on the pitch extended beyond individual recognition, as he notched 12 points with four goals and four assists throughout the season. His standout performances were crucial in propelling the Niners to success, culminating in a memorable victory in the AAC Semifinals against Florida Atlantic.

The 6-2 forward’s prowess was evident in the eight conference matches, where he led the Niners with eight points, including a game-winning goal against Memphis that secured the No. 2 seed in The American.

With the accolades piling up, Nyandjo’s journey reached new heights on December 6 when he was named a semifinalist for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy—the pinnacle of individual recognition in Division I college soccer.

As the curtain falls on this remarkable season, Jonathan Nyandjo’s name will echo in the hallowed halls of Charlotte soccer, leaving an indelible mark as a first-team All-American and a beacon of excellence for future generations.

