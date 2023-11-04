Carolinas College of Health Sciences Offers New Health Sciences Leadership Degree

Carolinas College of Health Sciences is ushering in a new era of educational opportunities with the introduction of the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (BSHS) – Leadership (LEA) concentration, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of our BSHS program. The BSHS program lays the essential foundation, a bedrock of knowledge that transcends various healthcare disciplines. It is a dynamic curriculum thoughtfully designed with multiple entry points, and now, it boasts two exciting concentration options: Healthcare Simulation (SIM) and Leadership (LEA).

This innovative curriculum is centered around a core of interdisciplinary health courses, fostering an interprofessional approach. It’s a powerful tool that equips healthcare professionals to thrive in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, where care teams comprise members from diverse professional backgrounds.

The fresh BSHS-LEA concentration is geared towards grooming future leaders, enhancing their leadership acumen, and building upon their academic and career experiences. Graduates of this concentration are poised for leadership roles across a spectrum of healthcare settings, ranging from healthcare administration to medical or pharmaceutical sales, and various health-related services.

The beauty of the BSHS-LEA concentration lies in its flexibility – it’s a 100% online program offered in an asynchronous format. This is a lifeline for allied healthcare professionals who are juggling their careers while seeking to advance their education. The program is all about meeting learners where they are, making education accessible and attainable.

Whether you’re an associate degree holder from a regionally accredited institution looking to elevate your career or someone with a few or no transfer credits eager to complete your degree, the BSHS-LEA concentration opens doors to a wealth of opportunities in the field of Health Sciences.

Amid these exciting developments, Carolinas College is in the process of relocating to make way for the expansion of hospital services on the Carolinas Medical Center campus. Rest assured, students will continue to enjoy convenient access to housing, parking, and clinical experiences. Our commitment to providing a seamless learning environment remains unwavering.

As we welcome the inaugural cohort of BSHS-LEA students this spring, we are eagerly looking forward to accompanying them on their academic journeys. This is an exhilarating time at Carolinas College, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of healthcare education innovation.

MORE >>>