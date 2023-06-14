Carolinas College of Health Sciences Offers New Leadership Degree

Carolinas College of Health Sciences is launching the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (BSHS) – Leadership (LEA) concentration, the second concentration option in its BSHS program. The BSHS provides foundational knowledge that is consistent across a number of health professions. Flexibly designed with multiple entry points and now two concentration options, Healthcare Simulation (SIM) and Leadership (LEA), its unique curriculum features a core of interdisciplinary health courses taught in an interprofessional format, which further enhances the skillset of medical professionals in an ever-evolving healthcare industry where care teams often consist of healthcare professionals from different professional backgrounds.

