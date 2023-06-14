Pfeiffer University Lacrosse Finishes Season With USA South Championship

The Pfeiffer University men’s lacrosse team captured the USA South Championship with a 12-9 win over Southern Virginia University (SVU) in front of a raucous crowd at Lefko Field on Pfeiffer’s Misenheimer campus. The victory became the most memorable highlight of an excellent season in which the Falcons fielded two All-Americans (Kendall Jones ’23 and graduate student Jaylin Jones), posted their best record in program history (16-2), and played in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Tournament.

Tucker Nelson, the head coach of men’s lacrosse at Pfeiffer, opted not to offer his players extensive commentary at halftime of the game against SVU, in which SVU gained a 5-4 lead with a goal just one second before the halftime buzzer.

“We always tell our guys, ‘Life’s going to be tough. You’re going to have to go through a lot of tough things. But tough guys usually make it through.’ So, I simply challenged them to be tough,” Nelson said.

