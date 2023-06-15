Charlotte’s Robotic Mining Team Wins Awards For Real World Solutions

UNC Charlotte’s Robotic Mining Team recently won some of the highest national awards for designing and building solutions for real world problems. The team of eight engineering seniors joined 23 other teams from across the nation in late May for the annual competition in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The student team, sponsored by the North Carolina Space Grant, proved to be a top challenger again this year. Having earned an Caterpillar Autonomy Award four years straight, this year they again placed high, earning 5th among all competitors. The team also won the SSERVI Regolith Mechanics Award.

