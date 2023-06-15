Opera Artists Emerge This Summer At Central Piedmont

Opera Carolina has created a new partnership with the International Lyric Academy (ILA) in Italy to elevate opportunities for emerging opera artists. This summer, more than 100 opera singers and musicians from across the globe arrive in Charlotte, NC for three weeks of immersive mentorship, followed by two weeks in Vicenza, training, and performances under the guidance of master teachers, conductors, and directors.

All performances occur on the Central Piedmont Community College Campus (CPCC) with free and accessible parking.

