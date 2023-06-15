Queens Women’s Basketball Coach On A Tear With Latest Addition

Queens University of Charlotte’s women’s basketball head coach Jen Brown continues to add on to the 2023-24 roster, as she announces the signing of junior transfer Tameia Shaw Tuesday afternoon. Shaw comes to Queens after having spent her last season at Three Rivers College.

“Tameia’s maturity level, leadership skills and work ethic will be a huge asset to our program”, said head coach Jen Brown. “I absolutely love her personality and passion. She’s a dynamic floor general who I expect to make an immediate impact.”

